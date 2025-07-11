Insider Buying: Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) Insider Buys 24 Shares of Stock

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI – Get Free Report) insider Andrew King acquired 24 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,186 ($16.11) per share, for a total transaction of £284.64 ($386.69).

Andrew King also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 6th, Andrew King acquired 13 shares of Mondi stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,216 ($16.52) per share, for a total transaction of £158.08 ($214.75).

On Friday, May 9th, Andrew King bought 26 shares of Mondi stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,152 ($15.65) per share, for a total transaction of £299.52 ($406.90).

Mondi Price Performance

Shares of MNDI stock opened at GBX 1,210 ($16.44) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,193.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,191.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.00. Mondi plc has a 12 month low of GBX 973.80 ($13.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,604.50 ($21.80). The company has a market capitalization of £6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.68.

Mondi Company Profile

Mondi plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper solutions in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Uncoated Fine Paper.

