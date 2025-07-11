Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Insider Buys £159.88 in Stock

Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Free Report) insider Angela Noon acquired 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,997 ($54.30) per share, for a total transaction of £159.88 ($217.20).

LON:SXS opened at GBX 3,986 ($54.15) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,815.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,626. The firm has a market cap of £3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.61. Spectris plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,877 ($25.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,040 ($54.88). The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd.

The experts in providing insight through precision measurement.

Our purpose is to deliver value beyond measure – going beyond just the measurement.

Precision is at the heart of what we do. Spectris provides global customers with specialist insight through our high-tech instruments and test equipment, augmented by the power of our software.

Through a combination of our hardware, analytical and simulation software, we provide our customers with superior data and invaluable insights that enable them to work faster, smarter and more efficiently.

This equips them with the ability to reduce time to market, improve processes, quality and yield.

