Insider Buying: Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Insider Purchases 23 Shares of Stock

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Briggs purchased 23 shares of Phoenix Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 647 ($8.79) per share, with a total value of £148.81 ($202.16).

Andrew Briggs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 5th, Andrew Briggs bought 23 shares of Phoenix Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 644 ($8.75) per share, with a total value of £148.12 ($201.22).

Phoenix Group Price Performance

LON:PHNX opened at GBX 637 ($8.65) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.32, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of £6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 636.78 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 567.44. Phoenix Group Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 475.20 ($6.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 668 ($9.07).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 500 ($6.79) to GBX 565 ($7.68) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th.

About Phoenix Group

Phoenix is the UK’s largest long-term savings and retirement business with c. £300 billion of assets under administration and c. 12 million customers.

We are a constituent of the FTSE 100 with c. 7,800 colleagues and offer a broad range of products to support people across all stages of the savings life cycle.

We are a growing and sustainable business with a clear purpose – helping people secure a life of possibilities.

