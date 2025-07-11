Mila Resources Plc (LON:MILA) Insider Acquires £28,571.42 in Stock

Mila Resources Plc (LON:MILA – Get Free Report) insider Mark Stephenson bought 2,857,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £28,571.42 ($38,814.59).
Mila Resources Stock Performance
Shares of Mila Resources stock opened at GBX 0.65 ($0.01) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.54 million, a P/E ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.38. Mila Resources Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.17 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1.25 ($0.02).
Mila Resources Company Profile
