Mila Resources Plc (LON:MILA) Insider Acquires £28,571.42 in Stock

Mila Resources Plc (LON:MILA – Get Free Report) insider Mark Stephenson bought 2,857,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £28,571.42 ($38,814.59).

Mila Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Mila Resources stock opened at GBX 0.65 ($0.01) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.54 million, a P/E ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.38. Mila Resources Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.17 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1.25 ($0.02).

Mila Resources Company Profile

Mila Resources Plc engages in exploration and development of mineral resource properties. The holds 30% interest in the Kathleen Valley gold project that consists of 7.25 square kilometers located in Western Australia. Mila Resources Plc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

