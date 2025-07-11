Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) Insider Jim Brisby Sells 12,346 Shares

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK – Get Free Report) insider Jim Brisby sold 12,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,218 ($70.89), for a total transaction of £644,214.28 ($875,172.23).

Cranswick Price Performance

Shares of CWK opened at GBX 5,160.26 ($70.10) on Friday. Cranswick plc has a twelve month low of GBX 4,405 ($59.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,590 ($75.94). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5,276.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5,045.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98.

Get Cranswick alerts:

Cranswick (LON:CWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported GBX 273.40 ($3.71) EPS for the quarter. Cranswick had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 12.64%. Equities analysts forecast that Cranswick plc will post 258.5590189 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CWK shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,370 ($72.95) target price on shares of Cranswick in a report on Monday, March 31st.

View Our Latest Research Report on CWK

About Cranswick

(Get Free Report)

Cranswick is a leading and innovative British supplier of premium, fresh and added value food products, with revenues in excess of £2.0 billion. We produce and supply premium food to UK grocery retailers, the food service sector and other global food producers.

Our core market is the United Kingdom where we provide a range of high quality, predominantly fresh food including Fresh Pork, Poultry, Convenience and Gourmet Products and more recently have further expanded our portfolio by adding high quality pet food.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cranswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cranswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.