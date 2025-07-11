Synectics’ (SNX) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Synectics (LON:SNX – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Synectics stock opened at GBX 334.90 ($4.55) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 322.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 325.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £55.01 million, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.69. Synectics has a 1 year low of GBX 161 ($2.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 372 ($5.05).

Synectics (LON:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 8th. The company reported GBX 16.40 ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Synectics had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 7.67%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synectics will post 1560.0001173 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synectics is a global leader in the design, integration, and support of advanced security and surveillance systems that enable clients around the world to protect their people, communities, and assets. Founded over 30 years ago, Synectics has deep industry experience across gaming, energy, urban transport, public space, custodial and critical infrastructure projects.

