Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Price Target Raised to GBX 150

Metro Bank (LON:MTRO – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank Of Canada from GBX 100 ($1.36) to GBX 150 ($2.04) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Metro Bank Stock Performance

LON:MTRO opened at GBX 133.60 ($1.81) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 119.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 102.61. The company has a market cap of £913.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.35 and a beta of 2.33. Metro Bank has a 52-week low of GBX 35.40 ($0.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 137.60 ($1.87).

Get Metro Bank alerts:

Metro Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Metro Bank Holdings PLC operates as the bank holding company for Metro Bank PLC that provides various banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It offers personal banking products and services, including current, cash, and foreign currency accounts; savings; residential and buy-to-let mortgages; overdrafts; credit cards; pet insurance; and safe deposit box services.

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.