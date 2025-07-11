Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Made Tech Group (LON:MTEC)

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Made Tech Group (LON:MTEC – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 55 ($0.75) price objective on the stock.

Made Tech Group Stock Performance

MTEC stock opened at GBX 36.33 ($0.49) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 31.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 27.91. The company has a market cap of £54.27 million, a P/E ratio of -22.12 and a beta of 0.90. Made Tech Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 14.50 ($0.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 38.50 ($0.52).

About Made Tech Group

Made Tech Group Plc provides digital, data, and technology services to the public sector in the United Kingdom. It offers digital delivery, embedded capabilities, data infrastructure and insights, and legacy application transformation services. The company provides services that enable central government, healthcare, and local government organizations to digitally transform.

