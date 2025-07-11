Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Made Tech Group (LON:MTEC)

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Made Tech Group (LON:MTEC – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 55 ($0.75) price objective on the stock.
Made Tech Group Stock Performance
MTEC stock opened at GBX 36.33 ($0.49) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 31.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 27.91. The company has a market cap of £54.27 million, a P/E ratio of -22.12 and a beta of 0.90. Made Tech Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 14.50 ($0.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 38.50 ($0.52).
About Made Tech Group
