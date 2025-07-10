Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 103,831.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,866,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,278,292,000 after purchasing an additional 14,852,076 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $8,407,908,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,625,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,747,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,129 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,730,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,740,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,222 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,757,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,304,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,673 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Erste Group Bank lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $892.00 to $888.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,011.61.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $787.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $767.12 and a 200-day moving average of $800.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $677.09 and a 52-week high of $972.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.87 billion, a PE ratio of 64.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 85.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.82%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

