Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,109 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,109 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,763,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,251,142,000 after purchasing an additional 875,836 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,957,463 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,525,046,000 after purchasing an additional 257,036 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 99,400.7% during the 1st quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 18,975,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,954,431,000 after purchasing an additional 18,956,701 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,032,910,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,455,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,845,098,000 after purchasing an additional 647,552 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE HD opened at $370.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $365.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $375.88. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $326.31 and a 12 month high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 242.51%. The company had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 62.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 target price on shares of Home Depot and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.77.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,130.14. This represents a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,413,285.76. This trade represents a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

