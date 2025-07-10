Round Rock Advisors LLC Sells 473 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Round Rock Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,930 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $14,420,248,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,661,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $13,997,660,000 after buying an additional 9,920,325 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 27,378.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,812,316 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,542,960,000 after buying an additional 9,776,607 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Tesla by 4,963.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,834,707 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,356,288,000 after buying an additional 5,719,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Tesla by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,579,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,541,592,000 after buying an additional 5,075,418 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 91,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.39, for a total value of $32,732,635.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,463,220 shares in the company, valued at $522,940,195.80. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total transaction of $4,857,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 67,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,889,556. The trade was a 18.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 835,509 shares of company stock valued at $279,420,485. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Tesla from $390.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Cfra Research downgraded Tesla from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Tesla from $314.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, William Blair downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.13.

Tesla stock opened at $295.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $323.10. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.00 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $953.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.57, a PEG ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 2.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

