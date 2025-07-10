Rogco LP Boosts Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Rogco LP boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,558 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Rogco LP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 193.3% during the 4th quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $295.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $953.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 2.39. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.00 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 6.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Glj Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $19.05 price objective (down previously from $24.86) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 21st. Raymond James Financial downgraded Tesla to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas set a $137.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Baird R W lowered shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 91,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.39, for a total value of $32,732,635.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,463,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,940,195.80. This represents a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total value of $4,857,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 67,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,889,556. The trade was a 18.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 835,509 shares of company stock worth $279,420,485. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

