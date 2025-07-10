Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 10,475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Kennedy Investment Group grew its position in Honeywell International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 3,019 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on HON. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.79.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $238.72 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.36 and a twelve month high of $242.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $224.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

