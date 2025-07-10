Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC Has $30.83 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $30,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Napatree Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Napatree Capital LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6%
Shares of IVV stock opened at $627.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $597.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $584.41. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $629.25. The stock has a market cap of $631.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- AI Chip Arms Race: 3 Must-Watch Equipment Stocks
- Best Energy Stocks – Energy Stocks to Buy Now
- Will Oracle’s Cloud and AI Deals Propel It to New Highs?
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- Why Constellation, Cameco & NuScale Should Be on Your Radar
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.