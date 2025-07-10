Peoples Bank OH Sells 548 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Peoples Bank OH cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,642 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,187 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 24,562 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 103,155 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 29,972 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 19,496 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.53.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $69.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.63 and a 200-day moving average of $61.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $69.78.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The business had revenue of $14.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 899 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $57,778.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 255,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,413,079.79. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $48,821.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 36,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,553.59. The trade was a 2.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,335 shares of company stock valued at $6,271,054. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.