Vision Capital Management Inc. Invests $278,000 in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Vision Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,991 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,593,000 after acquiring an additional 100,494 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,853 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,351 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, Natural Investments LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $877,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Oracle from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Loop Capital set a $135.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Oracle from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.33.

Oracle Stock Up 1.2%

NYSE:ORCL opened at $238.17 on Thursday. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $241.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $183.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The company has a market cap of $668.99 billion, a PE ratio of 54.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.39.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.08%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total value of $76,168,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,097,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000,421.92. The trade was a 26.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total value of $3,211,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 60,722 shares in the company, valued at $13,000,580.20. This represents a 19.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 450,366 shares of company stock valued at $85,433,503. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

