Code Waechter LLC Invests $219,000 in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Code Waechter LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 4.8% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 47,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 9.2% during the first quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 8.0% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $165.00 price target on Paychex and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $155.00 price target on shares of Paychex and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In related news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.25, for a total transaction of $544,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 78,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,709,408.75. This trade represents a 4.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex Stock Performance

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $145.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.08 and a 200-day moving average of $148.12. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.40 and a 52-week high of $161.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $52.24 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 45.01%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.53%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

