Forza Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Forza Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ascent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,168,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 11,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 8,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 0.3% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 25,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,323,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $153.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron Corporation has a 52-week low of $132.04 and a 52-week high of $168.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.25.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.17%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVX. Scotiabank lowered Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.65.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

