Ascent Capital Management LLC Invests $216,000 in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Ascent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navigoe LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX opened at $153.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $267.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron Corporation has a 1 year low of $132.04 and a 1 year high of $168.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.25.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Chevron from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.65.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

