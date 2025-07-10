Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% in the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY stock opened at $787.00 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $677.09 and a 1 year high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $767.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $800.05. The firm has a market cap of $745.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.04, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 85.51%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 48.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $936.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. HSBC lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $892.00 to $888.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,011.61.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

