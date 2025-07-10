Sharpepoint LLC Has $6.38 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sharpepoint LLC lessened its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 23.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 5.7% of Sharpepoint LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Sharpepoint LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $6,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 78.5% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $363,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% in the first quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Ascent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY opened at $787.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $745.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.04, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $677.09 and a 12-month high of $972.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $767.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $800.05.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 85.51%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $936.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,011.61.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

