Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Invests $279,000 in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Family Management Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 224.5% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, one8zero8 LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $223.65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.05. The company has a market cap of $66.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $171.73 and a fifty-two week high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

