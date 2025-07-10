iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Aurdan Capital Management LLC

Aurdan Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the quarter. Aurdan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 551,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,771,000 after purchasing an additional 19,941 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 19,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA opened at $83.87 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.90. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $66.95 and a 12-month high of $84.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

