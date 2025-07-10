Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $307.18 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $236.42 and a one year high of $308.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $292.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.92. The company has a market capitalization of $505.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

