Stonebrook Private Inc. Has $564,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Stonebrook Private Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,728,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $11,441,000. Finally, Significant Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 58.2% in the first quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6%

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $627.03 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $629.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $597.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $584.41.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

