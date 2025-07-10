iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,277 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.8% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $19,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rogco LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Rogco LP now owns 13,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC now owns 18,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 531,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,590,000 after buying an additional 36,447 shares during the period. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,432,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $149,793,000 after acquiring an additional 17,534 shares during the period. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8%

IJR stock opened at $112.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $128.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.08 and its 200-day moving average is $108.54.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

