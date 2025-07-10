iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Peoples Bank OH

Peoples Bank OH decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 5.6% of Peoples Bank OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 54,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 37,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 14,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 43,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $63.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $68.33.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

