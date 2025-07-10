Melius Research Upgrades International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) to “Strong-Buy”

Melius Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their target price on International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.06.

IBM stock opened at $289.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $269.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.01. International Business Machines has a 1 year low of $174.45 and a 1 year high of $296.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.07.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The company had revenue of $14.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 115.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $28,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 322.6% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 41.5% during the first quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

