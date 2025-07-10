tru Independence LLC Has $5.60 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

tru Independence LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 123,535 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up 1.7% of tru Independence LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 777 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ stock opened at $42.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.33. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $47.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $33.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.31 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wolfe Research cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.50 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 9,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $396,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,352.80. The trade was a 47.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $938,400 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

