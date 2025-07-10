Capital Insight Partners LLC Purchases 50 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,594,216,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 20,894.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,326,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,809,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,295 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 411.8% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,265,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $285,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,099 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,407,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,994,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $675,986,000 after purchasing an additional 677,213 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.5%

Honeywell International stock opened at $238.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.36 and a 1-year high of $242.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $224.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.31.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Bank of America raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.79.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

