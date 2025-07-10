MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.66 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,439 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,297,905,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 77,216,513 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,571,218,000 after purchasing an additional 13,285,052 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $413,491,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 7,096.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,718,402 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $414,593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 187.9% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,478,872 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $442,749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.53.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $69.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.68. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $69.78.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 17.60%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 8,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $571,902.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 174,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,447,806.26. The trade was a 4.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $57,778.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 255,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,413,079.79. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,335 shares of company stock worth $6,271,054 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

