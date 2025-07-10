Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Round Rock Advisors LLC

Round Rock Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,421 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 100.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. FBN Securities began coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Netflix from $1,175.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,126.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $1,380.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,195.30.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 3,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,124.26, for a total value of $4,405,974.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,959,227.94. This represents a 32.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,132.38, for a total transaction of $2,945,320.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,179,614.58. This represents a 41.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 186,723 shares of company stock valued at $223,307,201. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Up 1.0%

Netflix stock opened at $1,288.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,217.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,044.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $587.04 and a 12 month high of $1,341.15. The stock has a market cap of $548.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.