Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA Reduces Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 160.4% during the fourth quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $69.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.63 and its 200-day moving average is $61.68. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $69.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 17.60%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CSCO. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. New Street Research restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total transaction of $952,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 131,676 shares in the company, valued at $8,365,376.28. This represents a 10.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 9,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $612,330.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 181,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,505,311. This represents a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,335 shares of company stock valued at $6,271,054. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cisco Systems



Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

