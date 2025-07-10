POM Investment Strategies LLC Sells 754 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

POM Investment Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 55.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 612 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 79,659 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 20.4% in the first quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,890 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4,721.7% in the first quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 530,296 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,725,000 after purchasing an additional 519,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $232,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $69.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.68. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $69.78. The company has a market cap of $274.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.90.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $14.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CSCO. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 29,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $1,924,344.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 688,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,478,105.49. This trade represents a 4.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 9,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total value of $637,205.17. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 257,162 shares in the company, valued at $16,450,653.14. This trade represents a 3.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,335 shares of company stock valued at $6,271,054 over the last 90 days. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

