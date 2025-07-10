Ascent Capital Management LLC Has $4.60 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Ascent Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 53.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,663 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 4.6% of Ascent Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Ascent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,393,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,387,299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,807,527 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 137,485,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,574,541,000 after purchasing an additional 10,132,168 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,747,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,019,357,000 after purchasing an additional 660,028 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,258,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488,154 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 49,789,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,802,000 after acquiring an additional 362,543 shares during the period.

VEA stock opened at $57.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.03. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $57.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

