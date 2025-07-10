CFO4Life Group LLC Has $585,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

CFO4Life Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $442.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $416.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $402.21. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $316.14 and a one year high of $443.19. The company has a market capitalization of $177.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

