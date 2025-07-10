Stonebrook Private Inc. Increases Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Stonebrook Private Inc. grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 54.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,170 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total value of $170,636,475.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 855,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,632,276.20. This represents a 35.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total value of $4,857,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 67,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,889,556. The trade was a 18.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 835,509 shares of company stock worth $279,420,485 in the last ninety days. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSLA opened at $295.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.02 billion, a PE ratio of 162.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.00 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $321.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $323.10.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Glj Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $19.05 target price (down from $24.86) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Tesla from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Truist Financial set a $280.00 price objective on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price target (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.13.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

