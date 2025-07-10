Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 14,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Ecofi Investissements SA grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ecofi Investissements SA now owns 35,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,892,384.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 164,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,694,576.81. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Emerson Electric stock opened at $139.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.78. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $90.06 and a twelve month high of $140.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $78.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.29.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. TD Cowen upgraded Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.83.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

