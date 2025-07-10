Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC Reduces Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Slagle Financial LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 73,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 132,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.55.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.7%

NYSE NEE opened at $73.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.21. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $86.10. The company has a market capitalization of $151.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.67.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.02%.

Insider Activity

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,657,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 196,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,777,190. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

