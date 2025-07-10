Astra Wealth Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Astra Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.7% of Astra Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Astra Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of VWO stock opened at $49.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.76. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.53 and a 12-month high of $50.06. The firm has a market cap of $91.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

