Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC Lowers Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Paychex by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 200,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,135,000 after acquiring an additional 51,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Paychex by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAYX has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on Paychex from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on Paychex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Citigroup set a $158.00 price target on Paychex and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.20.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $145.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.28. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.40 and a fifty-two week high of $161.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.12.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 29.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.53%.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In other news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.25, for a total transaction of $544,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 78,455 shares in the company, valued at $11,709,408.75. This represents a 4.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

