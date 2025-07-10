Hara Capital LLC Has $496,000 Stock Position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Hara Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,017,750,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 21,191.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,408,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $904,746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382,847 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,079,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,039,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,808 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,471,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,965,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,027,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,176,579,000 after purchasing an additional 964,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Chevron from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and issued a $124.00 target price (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, HSBC lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $176.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.65.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $152.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.25. Chevron Corporation has a 1 year low of $132.04 and a 1 year high of $168.96. The company has a market capitalization of $265.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.83.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.17%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.