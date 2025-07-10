Alps Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 367,819 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 122,881 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $24,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $839,574,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in CVS Health by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 61,039,777 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,739,927,000 after acquiring an additional 12,819,148 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in CVS Health by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 70,105,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,147,054,000 after acquiring an additional 7,075,209 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,038,089 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $809,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173,243 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,742,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS opened at $66.65 on Thursday. CVS Health Corporation has a twelve month low of $43.56 and a twelve month high of $72.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $94.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.07 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.06.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, Director Guy P. Sansone bought 1,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.70 per share, with a total value of $100,009.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,845.90. This represents a 15.04% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

