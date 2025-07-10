Peoples Bank OH Sells 975 Shares of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX)

Peoples Bank OH reduced its stake in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in CSX were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in CSX by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 117,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 15,029 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 15.1% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 9.8% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 38,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 61.4% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Finally, Cercano Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,869,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSX opened at $33.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.09. CSX Corporation has a twelve month low of $26.22 and a twelve month high of $37.10.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. CSX had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 26.42%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CSX Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 31.14%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of CSX from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.41.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

