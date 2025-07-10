iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QUAL. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 215,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,995 shares during the last quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 18,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 102,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fullcircle Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 15,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:QUAL opened at $184.53 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $148.34 and a twelve month high of $187.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.22.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

