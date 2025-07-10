iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Acquired by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,568 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 3.2% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Vision Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Gold Trust worth $22,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IAU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 200.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,778,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $533,651,000 after buying an additional 7,194,721 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,630,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,590 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,288,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $608,420,000 after buying an additional 1,183,962 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4,039.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,118,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,375,000 after buying an additional 1,091,440 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz SE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,027,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

IAU opened at $62.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.81. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $44.46 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The company has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

