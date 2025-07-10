Pineridge Advisors LLC Has $147,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Pineridge Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 56.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 315,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,338,000 after acquiring an additional 54,372 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,448,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 62,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 17,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $307.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $292.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.92. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $236.42 and a 52-week high of $308.40. The stock has a market cap of $505.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.