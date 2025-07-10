Investments & Financial Planning LLC Acquires 765 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Investments & Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 152,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 22.0% of Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $33,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% in the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of VB opened at $243.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $231.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $190.27 and a 52-week high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

