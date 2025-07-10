Pineridge Advisors LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Pineridge Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.4% of Pineridge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Pineridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 589.6% during the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $48.29 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.19 and a 12-month high of $48.80. The stock has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.69 and a 200-day moving average of $44.24.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.