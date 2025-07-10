Narus Financial Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Narus Financial Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,521 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $1,086,508,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,924,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,529,823,000 after buying an additional 9,313,783 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 284.0% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,804,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $666,100,000 after buying an additional 5,772,198 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,923,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,615,134,000 after buying an additional 2,161,582 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,497,415 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $228,206,000 after buying an additional 1,936,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded PayPal to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on PayPal from $103.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.42.

PayPal Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $74.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.85 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $304,824.88. Following the sale, the insider owned 48,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,550,894.92. This represents a 7.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $281,168.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,274.36. The trade was a 18.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,796 shares of company stock worth $863,028 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

